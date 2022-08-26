US Markets

Mexico expects EU trade deal to be approved in 2022, minister says

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The European Union should sign off on its updated trade agreement with Mexico later this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The European Union should sign off on its updated trade agreement with Mexico later this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

The EU and Latin America's second-biggest economy in 2018 reached an agreement in principle on updating their joint trade deal, but the coronavirus pandemic and a complex approval process have hampered final ratification in Europe.

Speaking to Mexican lawmakers, Ebrard said that concluding the process would depend on the EU, and that European officials had informed Mexico this would likely occur in 2022.

"We're expecting that this year they approve the update of the agreement that we already have with them," he said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular