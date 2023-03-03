US Markets

Mexico expecting $2 bln investment due to nearshoring - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

March 03, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Diego Ore for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon receive an investment of around $2 billion due to nearshoring, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry made the announcement on Twitter as Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro visited the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez where she toured factories of Taiwanese companies that produce chips, servers, screens, laptops and cell phones.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.