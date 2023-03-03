Mexico expecting $2 bln investment due to nearshoring - ministry

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon receive an investment of around $2 billion due to nearshoring, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry made the announcement on Twitter as Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro visited the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez where she toured factories of Taiwanese companies that produce chips, servers, screens, laptops and cell phones.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.