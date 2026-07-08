Mexico Equity and Income Fund (MXE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (Symbol: MXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.78, changing hands as low as $12.77 per share. Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.21 per share, with $14.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further MXE Research:

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