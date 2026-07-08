Mexico Equity and Income Fund (MXE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, MXE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.21 per share, with $14.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.77.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Further MXE Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MXE
- MXE Average Annual Return
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.