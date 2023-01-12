US Markets

Mexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit, Lopez Obrador says

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

January 12, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The leaders of North America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico's energy policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"We did not discuss that," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, noting that the dispute had its own resolution mechanism under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

Washington and Ottawa in July launched dispute settlement proceedings under USMCA against Lopez Obrador's drive to give priority to Mexico's state-run energy companies, arguing the policy discriminates against private U.S. and Canadian firms.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.