Mexico electricity outage leaves 10.3 million temporarily without power

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Adriana Barrera Reuters
An outage in Mexico's electricity network left 10.3 million users without power for up to two hours on Monday, the national electricity utility (CFE) said.

The National Center of Energy Control (CENACE) said the network lost 7,500 megawatts because of "an imbalance between load and power generation."

"Automatic protection schemes were activated in order to minimize a greater risk," CENACE said in a Tweet.

CENACE and CFE did not immediately provide further details on the problem.

Mexican news outlet Milenio earlier reported that the outage affected people in a dozen states as well as the populous capital district.

