Mexico economy shrinks marginally less than forecast in 1st quarter

Updates with details

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product(GDP) shrank 1.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period as the coronavirus outbreak began to hit activity in Latin America's no. 2 economy, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted estimate from the national statistics agency was slightly better than the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of economists, which had predicted an economic contraction of 1.7% during the quarter.

The statistics agency is due to publish a final estimate for the first quarter on May 26.

If confirmed, the quarterly contraction would be the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.1% during the global financial crisis.

In unadjusted terms, the economy also shrank by 1.6% compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Gareth Jones)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.