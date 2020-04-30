US Markets
Mexico economy shrinks marginally less than forecast in 1st quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period as the coronavirus outbreak began to hit activity in Latin America's no. 2 economy, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product(GDP) shrank 1.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period as the coronavirus outbreak began to hit activity in Latin America's no. 2 economy, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted estimate from the national statistics agency was slightly better than the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of economists, which had predicted an economic contraction of 1.7% during the quarter.

The statistics agency is due to publish a final estimate for the first quarter on May 26.

If confirmed, the quarterly contraction would be the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.1% during the global financial crisis.

In unadjusted terms, the economy also shrank by 1.6% compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the data showed.

