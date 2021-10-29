Mexico economy shrinks 0.2 pct in 3rd qtr vs 2nd qtr

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew 4.6 percent, the statistics agency said. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

