Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian miners after mining reform passed

May 03, 2023 — 11:20 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy minister met with Canadian mining companies, as well as the Canadian ambassador to the country, to discuss a recently passed mining reform, the ministry said Wednesday.

Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said the mining reform, passed last week and criticized by Canada, "respected trade agreements and the ability to mine sustainably," the ministry said on Twitter.

