Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms

January 23, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.

Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.

A Mexican official told Reuters last week a "framework" for each of the companies' problems with Mexico's energy sector had been agreed upon.

The four companies who met with Lopez Obrador include pension fund La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), ATCO Ltd ACOx.TO, Northland Power Inc NPI.TO, and Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O, an official familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Mexico's economy ministry could not immediately confirm whether the four companies were those present at the meeting with Buenrostro.

The United States and Canada last year initiated dispute settlement proceedings against Mexico's push to prioritize state-run energy companies under a regional trade pact.

