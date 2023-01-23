US Markets

Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms

January 23, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.

Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.

