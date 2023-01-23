Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.

Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

