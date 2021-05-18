US Markets

Mexico economy likely grew over 20% y/y in April, estimate shows

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by more than a fifth in April compared to the same month last year, when the coronavirus pandemic hammered business activity, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Latin America's second-biggest economy probably expanded by 20.6% from April 2020, INEGI said. Last April, the economy shrank by 19.7% in seasonally-adjusted terms compared to the same month in 2019, separate figures from the agency showed.

The April estimate projected that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, grew by 34.5% from the same month a year earlier. Meanwhile tertiary activities, which include services, likely expanded by 16.4% over the period, INEGI said.

Key sectors of the economy such as carmaking ground to a virtual halt last April, the first full month that Mexico applied comprehensive COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Figures for April showed automotive production leapt by more than 7,000% compared to the same month in 2020.

Mexico's economy shrank by 8.5% in total last year, and there is increasing optimism that a sizeable chunk of that ground can be made up this year.

Some forecasters believe the Mexican economy could expand by 5% or more this year, with ratings agency Fitch on Monday the latest to revise up its growth projection.

