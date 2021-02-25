US Markets

Mexico economy grows 3.3% in 4th qtr vs 3rd qtr

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Mexico's economy grew 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the previous three-month period, up from a preliminary estimate of 3.1% published a month ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy shrank 4.5% in the final three months of 2020, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, the statistics agency said.

