Mexico economy grows 3.3% in 4th qtr vs 3rd qtr

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the previous three-month period, up from a preliminary estimate of 3.1% published a month ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy shrank 4.5% in the final three months of 2020, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.