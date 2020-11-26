US Markets

Mexico economy grows 12.1 pct in 3rd qtr vs 2nd qtr

Mexico's economy grew 12.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 8.6 percent compared to a year earlier.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 8.6 percent compared to a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

