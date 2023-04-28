News & Insights

Mexico economy grows 1.1 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr

April 28, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Apr 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 1.1 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew 3.9 percent, the statistics agency said. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

