Mexico economy grows 1.0 pct in 3rd qtr vs 2nd qtr

Mexico's economy grew 1.0 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew 4.2 percent, the statistics agency said. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

