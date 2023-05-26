Mexico economy grows 1.0% in Q1, in line with projections

Adds details, context

May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 1.0% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday, matching forecasts from economists in a Reuters poll.

The figures came in slightly below preliminary estimates disclosed by INEGI a month ago, when the statistics agency said gross domestic product (GDP) had likely increased 1.1% in the period on a sequential basis.

Economists had dubbed the preliminary first quarter data as "solid," but noted that a slowdown in the U.S. economy and a tight monetary policy would probably soften Mexico's performance in the coming quarters.

In annual terms, INEGI said, the economy expanded 3.7% in the first three months of 2023 compared to a year earlier. That was slightly below the 3.9% growth expected by the market and projected by last month's preliminary data.

