Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q2, matching expectations

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, slightly below preliminary data but still enough to take the country to its second positive quarter in a row, the INEGI statistics agency said on Thursday.

Latin America's second-largest economy posted across-the-board growth in the period, as primary, secondary and tertiary sectors recorded a 0.9% increase each, according to INEGI.

The latest data came in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll of economists, though below a preliminary estimate release late last month that had pointed to a 1% expansion.

In annual terms, in the second quarter Mexico's economy expanded 2.0% compared to a year earlier, mainly boosted by a 3.3% rise in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities. It also matched market forecasts.

In the first quarter, Mexico's economy had grown 1.0% from the previous three-month period, slightly faster than initially estimated amid a recovery in manufacturing and services.

