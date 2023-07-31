Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q2 in line with expectations

Adds reasons for growth in paragraph 4 and analyst comments in paragraphs 6 and 7

July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded during the April to June period for the seventh quarter, although at a slower pace, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Latin America's second-largest economy posted 0.9% gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECIgrowth in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, in line with forecasts and down from 1.0% growth in the previous quarter.

"While this growth reflects a moderation from the very strong expansion seen in the first quarter, it is still significant," Casa de Bolsa Finamex said in an analyst note.

The slower pace was led by a loss of strength in tertiary activities which advanced by 1.0%, down from 1.5% in the first quarter. Primary and secondary activities rebounded by 0.8%. In the previous quarter, primary activities fell by 2.8% and secondary activities expanded by just 0.6%.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the Mexican economy also grew 3.7%, beating market expectation which stood at 3.4% according to a Reuters poll.

Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia said overall, the results show a solid first half of the year, showing robust figures for "retail sales, construction, and mining/oil output through the quarter, offsetting weakness elsewhere".

He said the data also showed "high remittances inflows, solid labour market conditions and gradually falling inflation" that supported Mexico's growth.

Kimberly Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist from Capital Economics, said "the economy will continue to slow over the coming quarters as the U.S. economy – Mexico’s largest trading partner – weighs on external-facing sectors while tight fiscal and monetary policy take their toll on domestic demand".

