Mexico economy grows 0.8 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 3.6 percent compared to a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

