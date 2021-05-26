US Markets

Mexico economy grows 0.8 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 3.6 percent compared to a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular