Mexico economy grows 0.8% in Q2, slightly behind forecasts

Adds comparison to forecast and details

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday, slightly behind the 1.0% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.

On an annual basis the Mexican economy grew 3.6% in the quarter, slightly behind market expectations, which stood at 3.7%, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Kylie Madry)

