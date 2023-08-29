News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico economy grows 0.8% in Q2, slightly behind forecasts

August 29, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Mexico City newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds comparison to forecast and details

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday, slightly behind the 1.0% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.

On an annual basis the Mexican economy grew 3.6% in the quarter, slightly behind market expectations, which stood at 3.7%, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.