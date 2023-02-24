US Markets

Mexico economy grows 0.5% in 4th quarter vs previous quarter

February 24, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Friday, slightly above the 0.4% expansion predicted by analysts.

In annual terms, the economy expanded 3.6% compared to a year earlier, slightly higher than expected by analysts, according to a Reuters poll.

Mexico, which is Latin America's second-largest economy, posted across-the-board growth in the period as the primary sector increased 6.3%, the secondary sector 3.2% and the tertiary sector 3.5% year-over-year.

