Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

In annual terms, the economy expanded 3.6% compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

