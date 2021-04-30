Mexico economy grows 0.4 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr

MEXICO CITY, Apr 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy shrank 3.8 percent, the statistics agency said. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

