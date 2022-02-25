Mexico economy flat in 4th qtr vs 3rd qtr

Adds details on GDP data from the statistics agency

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy was flat in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, final gross domestic product (GDP) data published by the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

That is a slight improvement from preliminary data published in Januarythat showed GDP in Latin America's second largest economy shrank in the fourth quarter by 0.1% from the previous three-month period.

In annual terms, Mexico's economy expanded 1.1% in the final three months of 2021 in both seasonally adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted terms compared to a year earlier.

Mexico's economy expanded 5.0% in 2021 versus a year earlier in seasonally adjusted terms, the INEGI data showed.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

