News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico economic growth in Aug estimated at 3.4% y/y, 0.2% m/m

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

September 19, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski, Ricardo Figueroa, Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Updates with month-on-month breakdown, details

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew in August by 3.4% compared with the same month a year earlier, and by 0.2% from the previous month, according to a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI on Tuesday.

A breakdown of INEGI's preliminary data showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased in August by 4.8% on the year, while tertiary activities, which encompass the service sector, were up by 2.8%.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Ricardo Figueroa and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.