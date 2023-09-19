Mexico economic growth in Aug estimated at 3.4% y/y, 0.2% m/m

Updates with month-on-month breakdown, details

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew in August by 3.4% compared with the same month a year earlier, and by 0.2% from the previous month, according to a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI on Tuesday.

A breakdown of INEGI's preliminary data showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased in August by 4.8% on the year, while tertiary activities, which encompass the service sector, were up by 2.8%.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Ricardo Figueroa and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

