Mexico early-May prices rise 0.30 pct

Credit: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Maldonado

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.30 percent during the first half of May, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.24 percent in early May. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

