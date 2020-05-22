Mexico early-May prices rise 0.30 pct

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.30 percent during the first half of May, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.24 percent in early May. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

