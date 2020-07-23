Mexico early-July consumer prices rise, eyes on rate cut

Recasts, adds details

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation gained speed in the first half of July, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, pushing up from the central bank's 3% target and potentially limiting how much room the policy makers have to further cut rates.

Consumer prices rose 3.59% in the year through the first half of July, while the closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.84% in the same period, the INEGI statistics agency said.

That compares with expectations for annual headline inflation of 3.58% in early July, and core inflation of 3.73%, according to a Reuters survey.

Consumer prices rose 0.36 percent during the first half of July, while the closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.25 percent in early July.

Mexico's economy has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, with analysts predicting the biggest recession since the 1930s and an economic contraction in excess of 10%.

Analysts expect Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to cut rates again in August to mitigate the economic pain from the pandemic.

Banxico has reduced rates by 225 basis points since February, including a 50 basis points to 5.0% on June 25, pushing the benchmark rate to its lowest level since September 2016.

