Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded market expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September.

Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%, beating both the 7.77% recorded in the month of December and economists' forecasts of 7.86%, though still below the two-decade high of 8.70% registered in August and September.

Meanwhile the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, hit 8.45% on an annual basis, back on the rise after showing some relief in December. It also exceeded forecasts of 8.34%.

That means annual inflation remains far above the Bank of Mexico's target rate of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

In an effort to tame rising prices, the Bank of Mexico has increased its key lending rate by 650 basis points to reach 10.50% during the current hiking cycle, which began in June 2021.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, is considering another interest rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, according to the minutes of its last board meeting.

It is unlikely that the bank will make any cuts to the interest rate in the next six months, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in an interview last week.

In the first half of January, according to statistics agency INEGI, consumer prices rose 0.46% compared to the previous two-week period, while the core index rose 0.44%, both also exceeding market estimates.

