Mexico early-February prices rise beyond expectations

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of February, according to data published by the national statistics agency INEGI on Thursday, above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.38% increase.

The closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.43% in early February, also beating forecasts for a 0.31% increase.

Annual headline inflation jumped to 7.22% in the first half of February, while annual core inflation accelerated to 6.52%, INEGI said.

