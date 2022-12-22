Mexico early-December prices rise 0.39%

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.39 percent during the first half of December, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

The closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.57 percent in the period.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

