Mexico early-December prices rise 0.39%

Credit: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Maldonado

December 22, 2022 — 07:02 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.39 percent during the first half of December, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

The closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.57 percent in the period.

