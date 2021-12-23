Mexico early-December prices rise 0.10 pct

MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.10 percent during the first half of December, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

The closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.59 percent in early December. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

