Mexico detects N7N3 bird flu virus at two farms in U.S. border state

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture ministry on Saturday reported the outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N3 bird flu virus at two chicken farms in the northern state of Coahuila, which borders on Texas.

The strain has existed in some regions of the country since 2012, the ministry said in a statement. Officials have quarantined the farm affected and ordered the culling of 70,000 chickens to contain the spread.

Health officials have been on alert for new viruses in the country since the 2009 outbreak of H1N1 virus, known as "swine flu" that shut down the capital city for several days when it was detected in humans.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

