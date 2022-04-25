Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

By far the largest group by nationality detained over the weekend were Hondurans, with 1,060 detained, followed by 942 Cubans and 906 Guatemalans.

In total, migrants from 42 countries were put into custody, according to the statement.

Other groups were found walking through the desert or along highways as they tried to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican immigration authorities have detained 115,379 migrants from the beginning of the year to April 13, the latest date available, pointing at a sharp rise in irregular migration.

Record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico land border in U.S. President Joe Biden's first year in office, while the Democrat tries to tackle migration's root causes, recently sending envoys to Mexico and Panama.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters last month that high levels of violence throughout Mexico and Central America would continue to spur migration throughout 2022.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

