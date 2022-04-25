US Markets

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

Contributors
far the largest group by nationality detained over the weekend were Hondurans Reuters
with Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday.

By far the largest group by nationality detained over the weekend were Hondurans, with 1,060 detained, followed by 942 Cubans and 906 Guatemalans.

In total, migrants from 42 countries were put into custody, according to the statement.

Other groups were found walking through the desert or along highways as they tried to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican immigration authorities have detained 115,379 migrants from the beginning of the year to April 13, the latest date available, pointing at a sharp rise in irregular migration.

Record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico land border in U.S. President Joe Biden's first year in office, while the Democrat tries to tackle migration's root causes, recently sending envoys to Mexico and Panama.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters last month that high levels of violence throughout Mexico and Central America would continue to spur migration throughout 2022.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular