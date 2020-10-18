Mexico deploys special police unit to protect Fresnillo gold mine

By Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Sunday deployed more than a hundred specially trained police agents in the north of the country to safeguard the gold mine of a top mining company amid growing insecurity about organized crime.

The agents are the first to be deployed as part of a newly created police unit and have been tasked with safeguarding the facilities of Fresnillo FRES.L at the La Herradura gold mine in the northern border state Sonora as well as its workers.

"Organized crime has become a threat to the mining sector," Manuel Espino, head of the federal protection service that trained the agents, said at an event at the La Herradura mine.

In 2019, the La Herradura mine produced more gold than any other in the country, data from the mining chamber shows.

Espino said more agents will be trained and deployed elsewhere in the country at a future time.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Diane Craft)

