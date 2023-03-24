US Markets

Mexico denies cartels control parts of country, rejecting Blinken remark

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 24, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday denied that parts of his country are controlled by drug cartels, responding to recent comments from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said in a congressional hearing this week that it was "fair to say" that parts of the country were controlled by cartels instead of the government, and that opioid fentanyl coming from Mexico was killing both Americans and Mexicans.

