News & Insights

Oil

Mexico declares national security protection for Mayan tourist train

May 18, 2023 — 11:43 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said on Thursday that construction and operation of a tourist train project that could cost up to $20 billion is a matter of national security, offering new legal protections for the high-profile public work.

In a decree published in Mexico's official gazette, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invoked government and national security prerogatives over "the construction, operation, maintenance ... execution and administration of the transport infrastructure" that makes up both the Mayan tourist train project as well as the transoceanic freight rail corridor.

The projects are among Lopez Obrador's most costly infrastructure priorities aimed at bringing more prosperity to Mexico's poorer south.

The decree pointed to constitutional provisions giving the state control over national development and planning, citing the need for security over the movement of goods and people.

It bestowed the same national security designation on three airports in southern Mexico in the cities of Palenque, Chetumal and Tulum, near the train's planned 1,500-km (930-mile) route and close to the country's border with Guatemala and Belize.

Spanning five Mexican states across the Yucatan Peninsula, the tourist train will link a series of beach destinations with ruin sites dating to the Maya civilization's classical peak.

The tourist project that Lopez Obrador has said could ultimately cost $20 billion has raised alarm bells from environmentalists, who say it could endanger wildlife and delicate ancient cave systems that dot the planned route.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Tom Hogue)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.