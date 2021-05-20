US Markets

Mexico could implement tax reform in 2022 - finance minister

Raul Cortes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday a tax reform could be implemented in 2022.

"If a tax reform is proposed in September, it would be to take effect in 2022," he told veteran Mexican broadcaster Joaquin Lopez-Doriga.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

