Mexico could implement tax reform in 2022 - finance minister

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday a tax reform could be implemented in 2022.

"If a tax reform is proposed in September, it would be to take effect in 2022," he told veteran Mexican broadcaster Joaquin Lopez-Doriga.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.