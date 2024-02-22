News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico consumer prices post unexpected drop in early February

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

February 22, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer prices posted a surprising drop in the first half of February, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, reinforcing bets that the local central bank will soon kick off a monetary easing cycle.

Prices in Latin America's second-largest economy fell 0.10% in the fortnight, INEGI said in a report, bringing 12-month headline inflation down to 4.45%, from the 4.90% reported in the previous month.

The annual rate remains above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, but has maintained a downward trend that was briefly interrupted at the end of last year.

The fresh data surprised to the downside, as none of the 12 analysts polled by Reuters expected a drop in the period. They had a median forecast of a 0.15% price increase in the fortnight, while 12-month inflation was seen reaching 4.7%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.24% in early February, slightly below the 0.28% increase expected by market participants.

The Bank of Mexico's five-member board held the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% for a seventh straight time in its most recent meeting earlier this month, while hinting a cut could be considered in upcoming meetings.

The central bank, known as Banxico, began a rate hiking cycle in June 2021 to tame high inflation, but has held the key borrowing rate at its current record-high level since last March.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.