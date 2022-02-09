US Markets

Mexico considers issuing sustainable bonds in Japanese market

Contributors
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexico is considering issuing sustainable bonds in Japan's market this year and seeks to develop its own peso-denominated debt to launch government paper, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said.

Adds codes

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico is considering issuing sustainable bonds in Japan's market this year and seeks to develop its own peso-denominated debt to launch government paper, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said.

Mexico issued sustainable development goal (SDG) bonds in Europe for the first time in 2020 and now wants to do the same in the "samurai market," said Yorio in a podcast published on Wednesday by Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX.

"We have been working and we want to develop the local sustainable debt market, denominated in pesos," said Yorio. "At some point this year we are going to place the first government or sovereign bonds denominated in pesos in a sustainable format."

The finance deputy minister added that the Mexican economy will continue to recover in 2022 with limitations such as demand and supply shocks and above-target inflation.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito, Alexandra Hudson)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular