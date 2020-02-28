Mexico confirms first cases of coronavirus linked to Italy travel
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus in Mexico, in what are among the few confirmed instances in Latin America.
A man who had been in Italy, and showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City, went through a second test that turned up positive results early on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez told reporters.
The man is in isolation, he added.
His case is connected to a second confirmed case in the northern state of Sinaloa, Lopez-Gatell added.
"Due to the epidemiological association with the other case, it is confirmed," he told a regular news conference.
