Mexico concludes review of alleged cargo pilot violations

Adds background, detail from statement

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Wednesday it concluded a review of alleged labor rights violations of pilots at Mexico City-based cargo airline Mas Air, following a request by the United States under a North American trade accord.

Mexican authorities uncovered actions that may go against local labor law and constitute a denial of the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, though actions to remedy the situation have already been implemented, Mexico's government said in a statement.

In August, the U.S. asked Mexico to review whether rights of pilots at the small cargo airline were being infringed upon.

Among the actions taken by Mexican authorities to remedy the irregularities found in the review are informing pilots of their rights and reinstating one pilot previously fired, the statement added.

U.S. trade officials have launched more than 10 labor rights complaints against facilities in Mexico since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact took effect in 2020.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.