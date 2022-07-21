Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has asked Chinese fast fashion company Shein to explain its use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community in the design of one of its garments.

The Culture Ministry said some details of Shein's "Fan-Trim Top with Floral Print" were similar to a traditional huipil embroidery made in 2017 by an artisanal clothing brand from southeastern Mexico.

"These designs have been passed down from generation to generation, so they are the product of a collective creativity corresponding to the Mayan people," the ministry said in a letter to the company.

Shein, a fast growing online store that has considered a New York listing, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mexican brand Yucachulas, responsible for the original piece, said on social media it was "deeply saddened" by what it called plagiarism.

"It represents a lack of recognition for the work of artisans who dedicate themselves to this job and make their living from handicrafts".

The Mexican government has called in the past for large foreign firms to explain instances of what it says is commercial exploitation of distinctive elements of Mexico's culture in their products.

