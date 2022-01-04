Mexico City sees delivery app levy netting up to $10 mln a year

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A new 2% sales levy on delivery apps like Uber Eats, Didi Food and Rappi in Mexico City should bring in up to 200 million pesos ($9.8 million) annually, a senior city official said on Tuesday.

The levy, which took effect on Jan. 1, was a fair way to make apps help pay for public infrastructure such as internet and roads that they use to do business, Fadlala Akabani, Mexico City's minister for economic development, told Reuters.

The measure, which was approved by the capital's regional legislature last month, would likely raise 100 million-200 million pesos for the city each year, Akabani said in an interview.

The levy, which is applied to the total cost of an order plus delivery, would not be increased for at least a year, he added.

Several business groups described the levy as discriminatory and unconstitutional, but the measure is likely to be watched by other local authorities eager to improve revenue streams as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of delivery apps has increased sharply during the pandemic, and Akabani estimated they now employed between 15,000 and 20,000 people in the Mexican capital.

The city government wants to ensure delivery drivers are formally registered on companies' payrolls in future, he said.

($1 = 20.5000 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, editing by Richard Pullin)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.