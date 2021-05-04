US Markets

Mexico City metro overpass, train cars collapse on road below

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published

An overpass for Mexico City's metro partially collapsed with train cars on it on Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Adds details of accident

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - An overpass for Mexico City's metro partially collapsed with train cars on it on Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.

One of the videos on Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below.

Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through wreckage looking for survivors.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular