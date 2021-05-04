Mexico City metro overpass collapses with train cars

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - An overpass for Mexico City's metro partially collapsed with train cars on it Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, though it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.