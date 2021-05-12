Mexico City mayor's rating hit by metro accident, poll shows

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Support for Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a sharp dip since a rail overpass in the Mexican capital collapsed earlier this month, killing 26 people, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Sheinbaum, a potential contender to succeed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2024, had a strong approval rating of 71% in April, but that has now fallen to 49%, according to a May 7-8 phone survey of 600 adults by newspaper El Financiero.

Some 47% of respondents said Sheinbaum's response to the accident had been poor, with 29% taking the opposite view, the poll showed. The remainder were neutral or gave no answer.

The metro disaster occurred on the night of May 3, and has also dented backing for Lopez Obrador, according to a daily tracking poll by pollster Consulta Mitofsky.

Despite the decline in Sheinbaum's popularity, separate findings in the El Financiero survey suggested that capital residents saw her two predecessors as mayor as more to blame for the collapse on the Line 12 of the metro.

Some 45% of respondents said the main responsibility lay with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who oversaw the building of Line 12 during his 2006-2012 mayoralty.

Another 21% pointed to Ebrard's successor Miguel Mancera, while 14% said Sheinbaum was the person most responsible.

Political analysts regard Ebrard and Sheinbaum as two of the most likely candidates to succeed Lopez Obrador, who by law cannot run for the presidency again. Neither Ebrard nor Sheinbaum has so far said they will be running.

