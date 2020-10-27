Mexico City mayor tests positive for COVID-19, says feels well
MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday she had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the disease.
"I will continue to work and coordinate all activities from a distance, with the same commitment as usual," she said on Twitter, where she announced her positive test.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Wall Street Slumps on Rising Virus Cases, Fading Stimulus Hopes
- Tesla analysts hope for Musk sign on 2020 delivery goal during third-quarter call
- EARNINGS-Tesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak consumer confidence; Latam FX logs weekly gains