Mexico cites progress toward new contract labor law

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Wednesday said businesses and labor unions had agreed to begin "regularizing" subcontractedworkers, ahead of a law that will make it harder for companies to rely on contract or temporary workers.

The announcement confirmed a letter seen by Reuters that said congressional debate on the proposed law was now set to begin in February.

The legislation has fueled fears in the business community about a sudden jump in costs after their worst year in decades amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government's push to tighten up hiring laws is part of a broader focus on improving labor conditions in Mexico, which has a lower minimum wage than China. A new trade deal with the United States and Canada holds Mexico to higher labor standards than in the past.

Labor Minister Luisa Alcalde said the business and union agreement meant companies would begin to adhere to the spirit of the subcontracting law even before it takes effect.

Speaking at a news conference, she did not explain whether companies would have be obligated to take on their subcontracted workers as staff.

"The country's companies will immediately begin the process of regularizing their workforce within the framework of the bill presented by the federal executive branch," Alcalde said, reading from the agreement.

The law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would bar companies from subcontracting jobs to third-party firms except in cases where workers are needed for special services beyond a company's main business.

Such third party companies now employ some 4.6 million workers throughout Mexico.

Since it was unveiled on Nov. 12, worried business leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government in an effort to revise the proposal, which Lopez Obrador had urged Congress to approve as quickly as possible.

Carlos Salazar, head of the Business Coordinating Council, one of Mexico's top business lobbies, said talks would continue and cautiously welcomed the agreement signed by his group, other chambers and unions.

"We were going to have a new law without it having been sufficiently discussed," Salazar said.

Some unions have expressed their disagreement with the bill, saying it threatens job creation.

Workers in Mexico are paid some of the lowest salaries in Latin America. According to government data, the country's current minimum wage ranks below impoverished Nicaragua and only above Cuba and Venezuela in the region.

