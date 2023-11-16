Mexico, China to maintain mutually beneficial relationship, Lopez Obrador says

Adds quote from Chinese president, background on meeting

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and China have committed to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

The two met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

China and Mexico's relationship has strengthened with time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said about the meeting, according to a post from the Asian country's embassy in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador is set to meet later on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and with his U.S. counterpart President Joe Biden on Friday.

The Biden administration has been seeking increased cooperation from both Mexico and China to stem the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, and its precursor chemicals, which have fueled a sharp rise in overdose deaths in the United States.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.