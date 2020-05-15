Mexico changes track again on auto industry, says could open before June 1

By Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY, May 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's automotive industry can exit the coronavirus lockdown before June 1 if companies have the approved safety measures in place, the government said on Friday, seeking to clarify its stance after a series of confusing statements on the matter.

Announced in the government's official gazette, the instructions should allow companies to reconnect key supply chains between Mexico and the rest of North America.

The instruction refers to manufacturers of transportation equipment, as well as the mining and construction industries, all of which have been designated as essential and from May 18 can begin establishing their security protocols.

"If the process is concluded and approved before June 1, the relevant company or industry will be able to begin its operations," the government said, adding that companies which put workers health at risk would be shut down.

Earlier in the week, Mexico's government had indicated the automotive sector would start reopening on Monday and published advice to that effect in a page in its official gazette.

The government later withdrew the page without clarifying whether it would affect the dates of the restart. On Thursday, it published new instructions indicating the industry would not reopen until June 1.

Senior U.S. politicians and auto companies in particular have been pressing the Mexican government to reopen factories quickly because automakers will struggle to operate without parts from south of the border.

The conflicting statements by Mexican authorities this week on the restart have stirred concern about ongoing disruptions in the automotive industry.

